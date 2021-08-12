Nashville Lyft Driver Charged With Assaulting Country Music Singer Clare Dunn

A Nashville Lyft driver has been arrested after allegedly attacking a passenger after a dispute over a missed turn. Albert Boakye, 46, faces a charge of misdemeanor assault.

Country music singer Clare Dunn was left bloodied and bruised after she says she was attacked by Boakye on the way home. Dunn says she and the driver got into an argument over the route he was taking.

“I said, ‘Hey this is my turn,’ and then he started screaming at me. ‘I follow GPS, I follow GPS’ is all I made out. I just knew in my gut, we weren't following the GPS at that point,” Dunn told Inside Edition.

The driver then pulled over.

“He grabbed me and just ripped me out of the car, he put his other hand behind my head and he slammed me down into a ditch,” Dunn said.

Dunn, whose new album “In This Kind of Light,” comes out tomorrow, says she feels compelled to share what happened to her.

“The whole reason I even wanted to speak out about this is because, if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone else,” Dunn said.

Boakye is out on bail. Lyft says they have removed the driver from their platform, calling the incident “appalling.” The company says it is cooperating with the investigation.

