How Uber and Lyft Drivers Are Keeping Riders Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Rideshare businesses are booming, but how do you know the vehicle you are riding in is free of COVID-19? Health experts say there are ways to minimize your exposure.

New York University public health professor Jack Caravanos has created a safety program for the 80,000 members of the Independent Driver's Guild.

"The training program is designed to make sure all for-hire vehicles are at the same level of sanitation," Caravanos told Inside Edition.

When entering a vehicle, Caravanos said the main red flag to watch out for is a driver who is not wearing a face mask. "That's not a good sign," he said.

"Also if you ask the driver for any disinfectant and they don't have one, that's also a negative," Caravanos said.

He also recommends rolling down the windows to get air moving around and to reduce the number of fine particles, especially in between passengers. Drivers should also wipe down hard surfaces, like driver Dottin Michele does after every ride, making it safer for both drivers and passengers.

