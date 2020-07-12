Can You Use a Public Restroom Safely During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

When nature calls, is it safe to use a public restroom during the age of coronavirus? Experts say yes, with a few extra precautions.

At New York's Grand Central Station, there have been extra efforts to sanitize and keep the facilities clean. But there are other steps you can take to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19, according to Dr. Lawrence Goldstein.

"Get in and out as quickly as possible, touch as little as possible," Hall said.

He also said it's a good idea to apply sanitizer before using the bathroom, and it can also be used as a protectant for up to 20 seconds after putting it on. Avoid touching anything when you leave the stall and don't touch your face.

Another tip: if you want to be on the safe side, wash your clothes when you get home.

