A police sergeant in Indiana has been charged with two felonies after newly released officer bodycam video allegedly shows him stomping on a man's head.

Eric Huxley, a 14-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, has been charged with battery with moderate physical injury and official misconduct.

These charges stem from an arrest made on September 24 for alleged disorderly conduct. The suspect was handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley allegedly kicked him in the face.

The other officers involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.

"I'm upset," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor said. "It hurts me to see any of our officers treat someone the way you are going to see someone shortly. There is no excuse for it."

In a statement to NBC News, Eric Huxley's attorney apologized for any pain caused to the person arrested and for any "negative scrutiny" placed upon Huxley's fellow police officers.

"This incident resulted from his perception of the need to attempt a trained police technique that unfortunately struck Mr. Vaughn (the suspect) in an unintended area of his body," they said.

Indianapolis police officials say Huxley has been "suspended without pay" and that Chief Taylor has recommended termination. It is still an active investigation.

