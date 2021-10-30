For Adrienne St. Laurent and her family, Halloween isn't just a day — it's a lifestyle.

Since 2016, they have been taking Halloween to a whole other level with creative and over-the-top family costumes, according to Fox News.

They've dressed as characters from "The Addams Family, "Beetlejuice," "Coneheads," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Jetsons," and "The Simpsons."

The Indianapolis family includes Adrienne, her husband, Andy, and their two children, Adelyn, 14, and Tate, 11.

"We've loved Halloween ever since we were teenagers, but we never planned to make it such a big deal in our family," Adrienne states. She also reveals that the idea to make such lavish costumes came to her in 2015.

"When Tate was four, I was doing laundry, and I realized one of his shirts looked like Pugsley's shirt from 'The Addams Family,'" she said. "I thought it would be fun to all dress up like 'Addams Family' characters for that upcoming Halloween, and things just took off from there."

And the clever costumes are all made from scratch by Adrienne. To help her vision come to life, she shops at thrift shops and uses materials like felt, hot glue, papier-maché, poster board, and wire hangers.

As expected, the St. Laurent family gets lots of attention when they appear at local festivals and often get stopped on the street to receive praise.

"When I told people I'd made them from scratch, they were even more impressed, so we decided to go again next year dressed as something different," she adds.

They've even won costume contests at local festivals in 2016, 2018, and 2019, Fox News said.

Sadly, this may be the last year the family does their costumes.

"We've got some amazing family memories from the past six years, but the kids are getting to that age where they're starting to lose faith with it," Adrienne said. "My daughter was in second grade when we started, and now she's a freshman in high school, so things do feel like they're coming to a natural end."

But they plan on going out with a bang.

"We're planning to go big this year for what could be our epic finale, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've come up with," she added.

On Instagram, the family revealed that their 2021 costumes were characters from "Space Balls." And as expected, they nailed it.

