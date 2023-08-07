Twitch star Kai Cenat is apologizing after a stunt turned into a riot in New York City’s Union Square Friday afternoon.

Kai Cenat has got six-and-a-half million followers on Twitch and after an ill-conceived stunt in Union Square, he now has an arrest record.

In the aftermath of a riot in advance of a PlayStation giveaway, the influencer is now saying he's sorry in a statement via a representative, “we are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone that behavior.”

“We apologize to all of those impacted. We are fully cooperating with local authorities,” they added.

The 21-year-old was detained and later released. He’s been charged with both a misdemeanor and a felony count of inciting a riot and is due back in court August 18.

Earlier that day, he told his millions of followers that he would be giving away PlayStation 5 game consoles and gift cards in Union Square.

Authorities say he did not have a permit for the giveaway that drew an estimated 2,000 people, mostly teens.

There were confrontations with police and firecrackers going off, leading to 65 people — half of them juveniles — getting arrested.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that parents must keep a watchful eye on their children and said the incident raised an alarm for him.

"First thing I did was text my son and asked are you in Union Square,” the mayor said.