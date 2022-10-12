A Connecticut jury has said that Infowars host Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook massacre victims.

There were tears among the family members as the jury read the amounts awarded to 15 different plaintiffs, which ranged between $28.8 million to $120 million, and added up to $965 million.

Jones had claimed on numerous occasions that the December 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax and the parents were crisis actors.

Alex Jones was not in court to hear the verdict.

Jones faced liability for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act, for creating a fake narrative that the mass shooting was a hoax, NBC News reported.

The families of the victims claimed Jones profited off the lies while they were harassed and abused by those who believed him, NBC News reported.

Twenty children and six educators were murdered after a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and opened fire nearly a decade ago before turning the gun on himself.

