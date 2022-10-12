InfoWars’ Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Nearly $1B in Damages to Sandy Hook Families
Jones had claimed on numerous occasions that the December 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax and the parents were crisis actors.
A Connecticut jury has said that Infowars host Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook massacre victims.
There were tears among the family members as the jury read the amounts awarded to 15 different plaintiffs, which ranged between $28.8 million to $120 million, and added up to $965 million.
Jones had claimed on numerous occasions that the December 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax and the parents were crisis actors.
Alex Jones was not in court to hear the verdict.
Jones faced liability for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act, for creating a fake narrative that the mass shooting was a hoax, NBC News reported.
The families of the victims claimed Jones profited off the lies while they were harassed and abused by those who believed him, NBC News reported.
Twenty children and six educators were murdered after a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and opened fire nearly a decade ago before turning the gun on himself.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime