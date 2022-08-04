Inside Deals: Save Up to 68% — Ninja Power Blender, Kitchen Utensil Set, 6-Port Charging Station
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System — $99 (48% off)
This Ninja system is really three blenders in one — one for smooth drinks, one for thicker treats, and one that can crush, chop and even make dough!
2. Social Chef 20-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set — $24 (52% off)
Whether you’re in need of a housewarming gift or just want to refresh your own kitchen set, this deal has all the essential tools, like a whisk, slotted spoon, can opener, measuring cups, grater, tongs, spatula and more!
3. Aduro PowerUp Flair 6-Port USB Charging Station — $29 (68% off)
You can conveniently charge six devices at once. It easily fits into your suitcase or backpack, making it ideal for travel. It’s compatible with all USB and Type-C enabled smartphones, wireless speakers, wireless headsets, digital cameras and more.
