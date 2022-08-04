Inside Deals: Save Up to 68% — Ninja Power Blender, Kitchen Utensil Set, 6-Port Charging Station

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:15 AM PDT, August 4, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System — $99 (48% off)

MorningSave

This Ninja system is really three blenders in one — one for smooth drinks, one for thicker treats, and one that can crush, chop and even make dough!

Buy Now

2. Social Chef 20-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set — $24 (52% off)

MorningSave

Whether you’re in need of a housewarming gift or just want to refresh your own kitchen set, this deal has all the essential tools, like a whisk, slotted spoon, can opener, measuring cups, grater, tongs, spatula and more!

Buy Now

3. Aduro PowerUp Flair 6-Port USB Charging Station — $29 (68% off)

MorningSave

You can conveniently charge six devices at once. It easily fits into your suitcase or backpack, making it ideal for travel. It’s compatible with all USB and Type-C enabled smartphones, wireless speakers, wireless headsets, digital cameras and more.

Buy Now

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
1

Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison

Crime
2 Texas Teens Critically Injured After Murder-Suicide Attempt, Cops Say
2 Texas Teens Critically Injured After Murder-Suicide Attempt, Cops Say
2

2 Texas Teens Critically Injured After Murder-Suicide Attempt, Cops Say

News
New York Teen Missing Over a Week, Mother Pleads for Her Safe Return
New York Teen Missing Over a Week, Mother Pleads for Her Safe Return
3

New York Teen Missing Over a Week, Mother Pleads for Her Safe Return

Human Interest
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies
4

12-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Alabama Police to Decomposing Bodies

Crime
What to Know About Monkeypox As Virus Continues to Spread Across US
What to Know About Monkeypox As Virus Continues to Spread Across US
5

What to Know About Monkeypox As Virus Continues to Spread Across US

Health