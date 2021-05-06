The Flex Paste commercial is everywhere, and it sure seems like a miracle product that can seal up just about anything — from a wine barrel gushing with water to a leaky hot tub to a boat constructed with chicken wire. But does it live up to the hype?

Inside Edition decided to put the claims to the test, with the help from students at the Grove School of Engineering in New York City and chemical engineering professor Raymond Tu. It took three days for the students to smear a chicken-wire frame with Flex Paste to turn it into a boat.

They checked for any possible leaks using a flashlight, and if light went through, they sealed it up.

After the paste dried, we brought the boat to Lakeview Marina in New Jersey to give it a test run. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian was nervous to take it out for a spin, but it held up.

“It does what the commercial says it does,” Tu said.

“You’re a professor. What would you grade the construction and performance of this boat?” Fabian asked.

“I would give it an A,” Tu said.



Next, we wanted to see if we could plug up a gushing wine barrel with Flex Paste as seen in the commercial. We got a little help from master carpenter Jim Lupo of Lupo Construction in New Jersey. Lupo built a replica of the barrel seen in the commercial.

“Let's go for it Jim, let's hit it,” Fabian tells Lupo.

On cue, Lupo creates a huge gash in the barrel with a chainsaw causing water to gush out. Then Fabian uses Flex Paste to seal up the huge leak, just like the commercial.

Not surprisingly, Phil Swift, the owner of Flex Paste, was happy with our results.

“Absolutely flex-tastic! Loved it,” Swift said.

Related Stories