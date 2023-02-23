Inside Edition's Deborah Norville Whips Up Some Cinnabons and Learns Their Sweet Secret Ingredient

Deborah Norville is officially a spice girl.

The Inside Edition anchor traded in her blazer for an apron this week as she joined the staff of Cinnabon at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

There she spent the day mixing up sugar and spice and everything nice to create one of America's favorite food court treats, which are available at 1,200 Cinnabon bakeries operating in 48 countries around the world.

"I knew I was headed to the right place because I could just smell my way here," Deborah says upon arrival at her new place of employ.

She then gets to work learning the secret to those perfect buns.

Deborah did not have to go it alone, either. After getting her new name tag, she met her mentor for the day: Cinnabon Executive Chef Jen Howell.

Cinnabon employees are expected to bake fresh buns from scratch every 30 minutes, so Deborah quickly got to work.

First up? Breaking off and weighing the dough for buns.

Then cones the secret ingredient: Indonesian Makara cinnamon.

Sure enough, she unloaded all six of her creations as soon as she brought them from the kitchen to the counter.

Sadly, Deborah's day as a spice girl did come to an end, but not before she got to taste one of her confectionary concoctions and enjoy the sweet smell of her success.

