Inside Edition’s most popular stories of 2020 were not about the pandemic, politics, racial justice, or climate change. Our most-viewed stories this year were about possible crimes interrupted.

In January, we brought you the story of a 10-year-old who yelled and threw rocks at a car that was trying to accost him. Young Grayden Dowland sensed stranger danger, after two men in a car offered him candy and invited him to go for a ride. Download tried to open his front door, but it was locked. He called for his mom as the car backed up and yelled at the people in the car, and picked up rocks to throw at them.

Dowland told Inside Edition he was walking home from his basketball coach’s house outside Salt Lake City, Utah at about 6 p.m., when the car approached him. After yelling and grabbing the rocks, Grayden ran to a neighbor’s house. The car followed him. He thought the people were going to kidnap him but thankfully he was OK. His parents were proud of the way he handled himself.

In February, we shared the story of two newlywed police officers who stopped a robbery in progress while they were out to dinner in Kentucky. A masked man barged into a restaurant, showed a gun, and asked the cashier for money. The restaurant looked abandoned but in the back, a married couple was having a bite to eat and they were both cops. The suspect was apprehended, and this crime-fighting couple were hailed as heroes.

In May, there was some quick-thinking from a brave 10-year-old, who helped foil a possible burglary in Bakersfield, California. Lola had climbed into the passenger seat of her family’s car, parked in their driveway. Then, a man strolled up and headed in to the family’s open garage door. Lola sprang into action, yelling at the man. Her screams were enough to scare off the man.

In September, a story out of Florida that looked like something from an action movie. Marco Mazzetta said he was defending himself during a road rage incident firing a gun through his windshield. Glass flew as his passenger ducked for cover. Moments earlier, Mazzetta said he break-checked another driver he thought was tailgating him. The other driver bumped him from behind. That car then sped in front of Mazzetta’s truck. And appeared to be brandishing a gun. Mazzetta then pulled out his gun and started shooting. The whole incident lasted about eight minutes, before the other car drove off. Mazzetta says afterwards, he pulled over and called police.

