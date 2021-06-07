Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new baby, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, is now the first high-profile member of the royal family to be born in America. And Inside Edition is learning more about the top-secret delivery.

Markle gave birth at the Maternity Suites at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which is a short 10-minute drive from the couple’s Montecito mansion. The hospital features a Jacuzzi tub for hydrotherapy during labor and a luxury birthing bed.

Jory Zusmer gave birth to her son at the hospital last month.

“It’s definitely the nicest place in town to have a baby,” Zusmer told Inside Edition.

A highlight for her was the room service.

“The room service menu's awesome. There is so much great food. You can get milkshakes and smoothies. They have filet mignon that you can order for lunch or dinner, any type of omelette, make-your-own pasta, pizza, really everything,” Zusmer said.

Lili’s birth caught everyone by surprise. She was born Friday morning at 11:40 a.m., but Meghan and Harry waited 48 hours to announce her arrival to the world.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined,” the couple said in a statement.

Related Stories