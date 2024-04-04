Authorities are reportedly investigating the sudden death of a 17-year-old who died while working on a farm belonging to governor of Nebraska and his daughter.

Zach Panther was working at Pillen Family Farms when he was found dead Monday, KLKN TV reported. Pillen Family Farms is partially owned by Gov. Jim Pillen.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the hog unit around 11:30 a.m. for an unresponsive teen.

An autopsy will be done on Panther, but the initial investigation did not show signs of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment. Gov. Jim Pillen and Pillen Family Farms also did not respond to requests for comment.

Sarah Pillen, the CEO of Pillen Family Farms and the daughter of Gov. Pillen, said in a statement to 1011 Now, “Though his employment with our Team was very brief, he positively impacted those he worked with. The Nebraska State Patrol and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating what happened and the cause of his death remains unknown. We deeply mourn Zach’s passing and extend our prayers to his loved ones during this very difficult time.”