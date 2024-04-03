A customer pulled a gun on an Ohio Burger King employee on Easter Sunday after cops say the fast-food worker tried giving the client a discount.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video getting out of his car and pointing a gun at 38-year-old Howard Vernon, who was working in the Burger King drive-thru in Willowick on Sunday at 9 a.m., according to Action News 5.

Cops say Vernon said he was taking the customer’s order which included two sausage, egg and cheese croissants, a sausage biscuit, and hashbrowns. The order came out to around $8 after promotions knocking the price down, according to Action News 5.

“He was like, ‘My order can’t be right, it should be like $11,’ and I’m like trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and like, it’s cheaper, and he started cussing and getting all loud, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, I don’t know why you want to pay more money,’” Vernon told Action News 5.

Vernon said the customer took off but then just a minute later, returned to the drive-thru window, got out of his car and pulled out a gun as the employee was helping someone else, Action News 5 reported.

Vernon said the man threatened to kill him and called him a racial slur, Action News 5 reported.

“To know that somebody would do something like that just because I’m trying to give you a better deal and just to flip out like that, yes, it is scary,” Vernon told the outlet.

Police in Willowick are still searching for the customer and have released images of the surveillance video on Facebook.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Willowick Police for comment and has not heard back.

In an email to Inside Edition Digital, a spokesperson for Burger King Corporation tells Inside Edition Digital, "We were horrified to hear of this Guest’s actions. The safety of Burger King Team Members is our top priority, and the Franchisee of this location is offering the necessary support to the impacted Team Members."

Attempts by Inside Edition Digital to find Vernon have been unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident to the department by the Burger King employee, according to USA Today.

Vernon told Action News 5 he has not been back to work at Burger King since the incident but said he plans to return.

“At the end of the day, it was about some bread and sausage sandwiches at 9 o’clock in the morning on Easter, and you’re that mad that you’d put a gun in somebody’s face?” Vernon told the outlet.

Cops say the suspect is a male and was driving a gray Honda sedan and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a hat. If you recognize the man or have additional information, call Willowick police at 440-585-1234.