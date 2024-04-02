A judge sentenced a Georgia woman to life in prison after she violently confronted the man accused of molesting her daughter.

Jurors convicted Danyale Harris, 42, on counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony last month.

Those charges all stem from an incident that occurred four years prior to her conviction in April 2020 when she arrived at the home of Antonio Harley, then 22, and tried to attack the man with a group of people, according to the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney.

The attack occurred after Harris allegedly "discovered a video of her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, involved in a sexual act with ... Harley," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Harris filed a report with the DeKalb County Police Department, at which time an officer allegedly "warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge," according to the statement.

Hours later, Harris arrived at Harley's house with a group of people including her daughter, who pointed out his apartment, according to the statement.

The group unsuccessfully chased after Harley, who managed to make it back inside his apartment but sustained a gunshot wound to the chest while closing his front door according to the statement.

Harley's brother then returned fire, at which point he struck and killed 19-year-old Juan Newkirk, who had arrived with Harris according to the statement.

The jury found Harris guilty of felony murder for Newkirk's death, and the judge wasted little time in handing down his sentence.

Harris will serve life plus five years, but with the possibility of parole.

As for the man who allegedly filmed himself performing a sex act with Harris' daughter, he is charged with statutory rape, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

That case is currently pending and no plea has been entered at this time.

