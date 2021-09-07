Investigation Underway After 6-Year-Old Dies on Amusement Park Ride | Inside Edition

Investigation Underway After 6-Year-Old Dies on Amusement Park Ride

By IE Staff
First Published: 3:24 PM PDT, September 7, 2021

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed briefly due to the death of a child on one of their rides.

An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl died on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.

The child was riding the Haunted Mine Drop, according to CBS News.

On that ride, once a rider is strapped into a seat, they are dropped "110-feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall,” according to the description on the park's website.

The park posted news of the park being closed briefly due to a fatality on Facebook, and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the death was that of a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs, according to CBS News.

“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed,” the Glenwood Caverns posted on Facebook.  

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”

Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, said that his agency is investigating the accident and opted to not give any additional information, according to the outlet.

