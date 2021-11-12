Ioan Gruffudd is known for playing one of the superhero crime fighters in Marvel’s “Fantastic Four.” Now he’s also making headlines for the spectacular way his estranged wife says their marriage broke up — over social media.

Gruffudd’s estranged wife, Alice Evans, says she found out Gruffudd had a new girlfriend via Instagram and is so devastated, that she’s taking her heartbreak public.

Evans says a photo Gruffudd posted to Instagram, showing him smiling as he cozies up to 29-year-old actress Bianca Wallace, shattered her 13-year marriage.

“Thank you for making me smile again Bianca Wallace,” Gruffudd captioned the photo.



Evans says, “That killed my child, because my kid said, ‘Don’t I make him smile?’”

Now the distraught wife is firing back with her own social media posts.

“So, it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me that I’m a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad, has been in a relationship," Evans said.

When asked if she’s sorry she went public, Evans said, “No, I feel so much better.”

Evans met Gruffudd while filming Disney's "102 Dalmatians" 20 years ago. She says he filed for divorce and refuses to speak to her.



"He's just my best friend and we spoke about everything, everyday, and I haven't spoken to him for 10 months. And so it's really hard for me to think that I'll never see him again," Evans said

Gruffudd did not return Inside Edition’s requests for comment.

