Iowa Man Arrested After Neglect Leads to Death of Hundreds of Pigs

Crime
Baby pigs suckling motherBaby pigs suckling mother
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 9:38 AM PST, January 14, 2022

A man from Iowa was charged with the misdemeanor of livestock neglect after a state veterinarian determined his stock of pigs died from malnutrition and dehydration.

On Monday, a 38–year-old Iowa man was arrested on a count of livestock neglect, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

According to AP News, court records show that the man had been hired to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached around 280 pounds, and they were brought to his farm in Cedar Falls in late December.

Even though the pigs had come with 15 tons of feed, a consultant found that some of the pigs did not have access to food. None of them had proper access to water, and the temperatures inside the barns were under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, leading some of the pigs’ ears to freeze off.

Freshly weaned pigs need temperatures around 80 to 95 degrees to survive, court records state.

Authorities moved the surviving pigs from the farm to another facility, according to AP News.

During the move, another 51 of the pigs died, and 60 more died in the following days, records state. 

Related Stories

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
Adorable Cow and Pig Share Unique Bond on the British Farm
Firefighters Carry Armfuls of Piglets to Safety After Farm Containing 200 Pigs Catches Fire
Missouri City Wants to Evict This Family's Emotional Support PigNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
1

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

Health
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
2

Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands

Offbeat
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
3

New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree

Crime
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
4

Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach

Offbeat
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
5

16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime