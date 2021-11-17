Iowa Man Is Convicted of Killing Man Out of Jealousy Over 'Love Triangle'
Steven Vogel, 32, was also convicted of abuse of a corpse in the death of Michael Williams, 44.
On Tuesday, an Iowa man was convicted of first-degree murder for killing a man last year and then burning his body in a ditch.
Steven Vogel, 32, was also convicted of abuse of a corpse in the death of Michael Williams, 44. Williams’ body was found burning in a rural Jasper County ditch on Sept. 16, 2020. after it had been wrapped in cloth, plastic and carpet.
Authorities ruled the cause of death as strangulation and believe he died on Sept. 12, 2020, and then his body was moved and set on fire on Sept. 16, 2020. A witness reportedly saw a truck on the scene, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.
According to testimony at trial, Vogel told witnesses that he killed Williams out of jealousy over a "love triangle" with Vogel's girlfriend, CBS News reported.
The three other suspects— Julia Cox, Roy Garner and Cody Johnson — were charged with destroying evidence in the case, while Garner and Cox were accused of abusing Williams’ corpse as well and helping move his body.
Vogel’s attorneys maintained that the killing wasn’t premeditated and the case lacked DNA evidence to prove Vogel’s guilt.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in CourtroomCrime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon AllegationsEntertainment