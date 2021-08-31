Italy’s Mount Etna’s Continuous Eruptions Are Causing the Volcano to Grow | Inside Edition

Italy’s Mount Etna’s Continuous Eruptions Are Causing the Volcano to Grow

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:00 PM PDT, August 31, 2021

The volcano is the largest of the three active volcanoes in Italy and is reportedly the most active volcano in Europe.

Mount Etna is at it again, spewing lava and sending ash into the sky above Sicily. 

The last time it erupted was just three weeks ago, unlike the other two, which have been quiet as of late. 

Etna has erupted at least once in seven out of the eight months of this year so far. 

This latest eruption didn’t close the local airport as it has in the past, but it is still a sight to see.

All of this activity is starting to change the volcano. Etna is the tallest volcano in Europe, but reports say with all of the eruptions this year alone, it’s gained 100 more feet of height. 

If volcanoes have personalities, this one is definitely an overachiever. 

Tags:

