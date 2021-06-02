YouTuber and drone operator Joey Helms recently had his drove ruined when it got a little too close to an active volcano and crashed right into the molten lava. This happened around the Fagradalsjfall volcano in Iceland.

The unlucky little machine went out in a blaze of glory, and in the process, captured some truly incredible footage in its final moments. It even yielded an up-close look at the red hot lava, which is around 2000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Joey Helms explained what happened, saying, “Around the volcano where you have the hot gases emitted, they cause turbulences all around it and hot rocks raining on to you. Flying these things is even more tricky.”

The Fagradalsjfall volcano is located in southwestern Iceland, not far from Reykjavik. And the volcano has been erupting since March of 2021.

Iceland is an extremely volcanic island and is home to over two dozen active volcano systems.

Geologists believe that’s how the North Atlantic island was formed.

As for Joey Helms, he may be down a drone, but if you’re going to lose one, there’s probably no cooler way to do it.

Related Stories