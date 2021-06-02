YouTuber Crashes His Drone Into Iceland Volcano That Has Been Erupting Since March | Inside Edition

YouTuber Crashes His Drone Into Iceland Volcano That Has Been Erupting Since March

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:03 AM PDT, June 2, 2021

This occurred at the Fagradalsjfall volcano located in southwestern Iceland, near Reykjavik. The volcano has been erupting since March.

YouTuber and drone operator Joey Helms recently had his drove ruined when it got a little too close to an active volcano and crashed right into the molten lava. This happened around the Fagradalsjfall volcano in Iceland.

The unlucky little machine went out in a blaze of glory, and in the process, captured some truly incredible footage in its final moments. It even yielded an up-close look at the red hot lava, which is around 2000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Joey Helms explained what happened, saying, “Around the volcano where you have the hot gases emitted, they cause turbulences all around it and hot rocks raining on to you. Flying these things is even more tricky.”

The Fagradalsjfall volcano is located in southwestern Iceland, not far from Reykjavik. And the volcano has been erupting since March of 2021.

Iceland is an extremely volcanic island and is home to over two dozen active volcano systems.

Geologists believe that’s how the North Atlantic island was formed.

As for Joey Helms, he may be down a drone, but if you’re going to lose one, there’s probably no cooler way to do it. 

Related Stories

Volcano Eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo Kills at Least 31
La Soufriere Volcano in St Vincent Deemed 'Apocalyptic' as 20,000 People Are Displaced
Dinosaurs Were Killed by Asteroids, Not Volcanoes, Experts Say
Scientists Cook Hot Dogs in the Lava of an Erupting Volcano in IcelandOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say
Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say
1

Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say

News
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
2

Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands

Health
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
3

Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims

News
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
4

Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse

Investigative
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
5

Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild

Inspirational