The La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent is still at it. The United Nations reports that over 20,000 residents who live near the active volcano have been displaced. Even worse, researchers estimate that it could keep spewing ashes for several more weeks or even months.

As seen on satellite images, there are some places on St. Vincent where ash is piled over a foot high. And UN officials who’ve surveyed the damage call the area “apocalyptic.”

La Soufriere had been dormant since 1979 before it began erupting on April 9. There have been no reported deaths. Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, estimates that the damages to homes, crops, water, and infrastructure will cost millions to clean up.

Fellow Caribbean nations like Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago have sent money and supplies to support the locals. And the UN has already pledged $1 million in aid. They are appealing for $29.2 million for the next six months.

