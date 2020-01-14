What is "The Mouth of Hell" Active Volcano Nik Wallenda Plans to Walk Across?

Nik Wallenda has announced that he will be crossing an active volcano as part of his next stunt.

The high wire expert will be crossing the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua in March. The volcano has been dubbed “The Mouth of Hell” and due to the gasses it emits, Wallenda will have to wear a mask. The gases will also make it difficult for him to breath and see clearly.

"It is crazy, but again, when I do this stuff, it is about continuing to push myself further," he told Inside Edition.

Wallenda says that it isn't just him who is in danger during the stunt, but his crew as well.

"Even (for) the riggers who are rigging this, it is dangerous for them," he said. "Remember, they have to rig this over the volcano."

Wallenda will have to traverse 1,800 feet to cross the volcano, which is part of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire. The Pacific Ring of Fire is comprised of a stretch of active volcanoes across South America, up to North America, over to Asia and down to Tonga as they border the Pacific Ocean. Tracing the grouping of active volcanoes creates is a horseshoe shape.

The volcano is just 14 miles from Nicaragua’s capital city, Managua, and sits 2,083 feet above sea level. It is also one of seven active volcanoes in the country.

The volcano is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country.

In the past, Wallenda has walked across Times Square, Niagara Falls, and the Grand Canyon.

