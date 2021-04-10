St. Vincent Volcano Erupts Three Times in a Week After Being Dormant for 42 Years | Inside Edition

St. Vincent Volcano Erupts Three Times in a Week After Being Dormant for 42 Years

This April 9, 2021, image courtesy Zen Punnett shows the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano from Rillan Hill in Saint Vincent. - La Soufriere erupted Friday for the first time in 40 years on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, prompting thousands of people to evacuate, seismologists said. The blast from the volcano, sent plumes of ash 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) into the air, the local emergency management agency said. The eruption was confirmed by the UWI center.
Zen Punnett/AFP via Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 5:31 AM PDT, April 12, 2021

This is the first time the volcano has had major activity since 1979.

The La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines had not erupted since 1979, but that has since changed. In a matter of days, it has erupted three times. This has prompted Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to issue mandatory evacuation orders.

During the eruptions, La Soufriere ash plumes spewed as high as 50,000 feet.  Official state that there could be even more explosions in the next few days or weeks. They add that the ash could affect travel to surrounding areas like Barbados.

St. Vincent has a total population of about 100,000, and 16,000 of those residents who live in the “red zones” near the volcano were the ones who evacuated. Cruise ships are taking them to neighboring islands like Jamaica, Guyana and Antigua, which have offered to assist.

Luckily, Gonsalves reports that there have been no deaths or injuries so far. He’s also encouraging Vincentians to stay calm.  

