The La Soufriere volcano, located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, continues to wreak havoc in the Caribbeans and neighboring islands. The volcano began erupting last week after lying dormant for 42 years. Now, not only is St Vincent affected, but so is Barbados.

Barbados is 120 miles from St. Vincent, but it is still dealing with thick ash in the region. Researchers at the University of the West Indies have warned that travel could be impacted, and they state that the country should brace itself for volcanic residue for the next several weeks. Grantley Adams International Airport is also currently closed.

Many residents have been moved to “green zones” to stay safe. Also, checkpoints have been set up on St. Vincent to turn people away from the unsafe “red zones” because officials expect the eruptions to continue for weeks to come.

So far, there have been no injuries or deaths reported. Mia Mottley, Barbados prime minister, has told Bajans not to worry, but to take extra care when cleaning as the thick ash could make for slippery conditions.

Many have stepped in to help others. Neighbors have been pitching in to clean off ash from various structures. Celebrity chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen have joined the effort and are providing free meals to Vincentians.

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, has estimated that because of the eruptions, it’ll take approximately four months to get the island back to normal.

