J. Alexander Kueng, 1 of 4 Cops Charged in George Floyd's Death, to Plead Not Guilty

One of the four cops charged in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd is expected to plead not guilty to the aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter charges he faces, claiming he was acting in self defense, according to reports.

J. Alexander Kueng’s intentions were filed in court documents in which his attorney says the former police officer intends to plead not guilty and will say his client acted in self defense, and used justifiable force and authorized use of force, the Daily Mail and the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a pre-trial hearing on Monday, a judge warned three of the four officers, who appeared in person in Hennepin County Court in Minnesota, to avoid speaking publicly about the case. Derek Chauvin appeared via video conference from Ramsey County Correctional Centre, where he is being held on $1.25 million bail.

Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces charges of unintentional second-degree murder as well as third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The judge set a trial date for March 8, 2021. The next hearing in the case will be September 11.

