J. Alexander Kueng, Police Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death, Confronted in Grocery Store

One of the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was seen on video being confronted by a shopper in a supermarket after making bail. Rookie cop J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was grocery shopping after making $750,000 bail when he was confronted by another shopper.

“So you’re out of prison and comfortably shopping in Cub Foods, as if you didn’t do anything?” the videographer says.

Kueng responds, “I wouldn’t call it comfortably, I’d just say getting necessities, or helping.”

The woman then tells Kueng he doesn’t “have the right to be here” and criticizes him for “comfortably shopping” after being released from jail.

“You killed somebody in cold blood. You do not have the right to be here,” she says. “Do you feel any remorse for what you did?”

“I’m just going to grab my stuff and get out of here,” Kueng says.

Kueng is one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd. Kueng held Floyd’s legs as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Less than a month after Floyd's death, an NYPD cop was caught on video using an apparent chokehold.

“Stop choking him, bro! Stop choking him!” a witness could be heard yelling.

The officer involved has been suspended without pay.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the commissioner and internal affairs for acting swiftly and for their transparency.

“The public needs to see that when something is done wrong, there are consequences and they are swift, and that’s what happened here,” he said during a Monday news conference.

