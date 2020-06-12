Derek Chauvin, Former Officer Charged in George Floyd Death, Could Still Receive $1 Million Pension

Derek Chauvin, the fired officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, could still be eligible to receive $1 million in pension benefits when he retires, according to reports.

Chauvin, 44, and three other officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department a day after a viral video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest. Chauvin can still receive his pension, though, because unlike many other states, Minnesota does not have a law requiring forfeiture of pensions if employees are convicted of work-related felonies, CNN reported.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed that Chauvin, who had worked for the department since 2001, is still eligible for the benefits, unless he chose to forfeit them and receive a refund of his contributions. Chauvin could have access to the pension, which is partially funded by taxpayers, as early as age 50.

The association did not specify how much he was eligible to receive.

“Neither our board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,” a spokeswoman with the association told CNN. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. His bail was set at $1.25 million at his first court appearance earlier this week. He has pleaded not guilty, according to Reuters.

