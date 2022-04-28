A single lottery ticket sold in Arizona matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday for the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot, officials said.

The winning numbers were white balls 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball number was 4. The Power Play was 2.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at a QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert, Arizona Lottery officials said.

Strong ticket sales pushed the jackpot over earlier estimates, CBS News reported.

The ticket holder or holders can choose between receiving a one-lump sum cash option of $283.3 million or an estimated annuity of $473.1 million through 30 graduated payments over 29 years. Those payouts are before taxes, authorities said.

The identity of the winner or winners was not immediately clear.

“We are excited to celebrate this huge $473.1 million Powerball jackpot win for one very lucky Arizonan,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar, AZ Family reported. “This is the biggest ever jackpot won on a single ticket in our state, and it is a life-changing moment for this winner. It also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

One ticket in Indiana was one number short of hitting it as big as the ticket sold in Arizona. The Indiana ticket matched all five white balls but not the Powerball number. That ticket is still worth $1 million.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is the third to have been won this year. Two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot in January.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, CBS News reported.

