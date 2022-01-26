Michigan Women Stumbles Upon Lottery Win in Junk Email

Human Interest
Hand using a penny for a scratch offHand using a penny for a scratch off
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:48 AM PST, January 26, 2022

Laura Spears plans to retire early after discovering her lottery winnings by mistake.

Michigan resident Laura Spears stumbled upon a notice of her lottery winning in her spam email. 

Spears, 55, had bought a Mega Millions ticket online, and several days later she found a message from the Michigan Lottery while searching for an unrelated message in her junk folder, according to a post by the Michigan Lottery. 

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize," Spears said. 

"I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email."

According to the post, now that the Michigan woman has won on her Dec. 21, 2021, drawing, she plans to share the wealth with her family and retire early.

"It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!" Spears said.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize.”

Related Stories

Lucky Guy! Pennsylvania Man Wins Lottery for 4th Time
Maryland Man Wins $2 Million Lottery for the Second Time
Virginia Man Wins $352,112 From Multiple Lottery Tickets
Store Owner Returns $1 Million Lottery Ticket to Woman Who Threw It OutOffbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
1

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series

Crime
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
2

Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant

Health
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
3

Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer

Human Interest
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
4

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary

Entertainment