Michigan Women Stumbles Upon Lottery Win in Junk Email

Michigan resident Laura Spears stumbled upon a notice of her lottery winning in her spam email.

Spears, 55, had bought a Mega Millions ticket online, and several days later she found a message from the Michigan Lottery while searching for an unrelated message in her junk folder, according to a post by the Michigan Lottery.

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize," Spears said.

"I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email."

According to the post, now that the Michigan woman has won on her Dec. 21, 2021, drawing, she plans to share the wealth with her family and retire early.

"It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!" Spears said.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize.”

Related Stories