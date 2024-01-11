A Missouri teenager is accused of shooting a man 15 times in what he claims was self-defense, according to police.

Jackson Pierce, 18, is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action following the death of 24-year-old Dalton Coleman.

He is also facing a tampering with evidence charge for stuffing Coleman's body in an air mattress, according to the probable cause affidavit that was obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Pierce has yet to enter a plea and does not have a lawyer at this time. He was taken into custody on Monday night by a SWAT team alongside a juvenile who was also present at the time of the shooting.

Police say that Pierce admitted to killing Coleman in a phone call to his roommate, who had been spending time with the suspect at their St. Peters home earlier that day, says the affidavit.

Pierce called the roommate multiple times prior to the shooting and said that Coleman repeatedly asked for "unknown belongings" and displayed "erratic behavior," according to the affidavit.

The roommate said that he "attempted to calm the situation" by speaking to both Coleman and Pierce over the phone, and eventually instructed Pierce that he should store any items of value including "a firearm which was kept in a cabinet above the microwave in the kitchen," in his room, according to the affidavit.

A few minutes later, Pierce called his roommate to say he had shot Coleman, says the affidavit.

Pierce informed [his roommate] that [Coleman] had forced his way into the bedroom where Pierce and the juvenile had distanced themselves from [Coleman] in. Once inside [Coleman] attempted to strike Pierce with a punch but missed, a struggle then ensued over the firearm which was left in the open in the bedroom. The [roommate] stated that Pierce informed him during the struggle, [Coleman] was shot. The [roommate] stated that Pierce informed him that [Coleman] was shot 3-4 times but did not go down so Pierce continued to shoot [Coleman]. The [roommate] reported that Pierce informed him that he shot [Coleman] 14 times.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Coleman had "approximately 15 gunshot wounds" to his "abdomen, hand, and face," says the affidavit.

The roommate said that after hearing what Pierce had done he instructed him to call the police, according to the affidavit.

Pierce refused, prompting his roommate to say that he would contact his lawyer and see what he advised they should do, says the affidavit. That lawyer instructed the roommate to call police and share everything he knew about the incident, which the roommate promptly did, according to the affidavit.

A team from the St. Peters Police Department (SPPD) was sent to do surveillance on the residence prior to Pierce's arrest but reported no activity other than a DoorDash delivery, says the affidavit.

The SWAT team then came later that day and ordered the occupants out of the home, at which time they arrested Pierce and the juvenile, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says that as Pierce was being taken in for booking, he told Sgt. David Gleeson of the SPPD: "Dog, I shoulda f***ing called the cops myself, I shoulda called the cops myself, bro ... I am, I am dumb as f***."

Pierce told police that there was a dead body in the home after being read his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit, allowing police to secure a search warrant.

The SWAT team then used a drone to search the home, and "located a rolled-up air mattress that had been tied tightly and wrapped with a piece of an electrical cord inside of an upstairs bedroom closet," according to the affidavit.

Coleman's corpse was found inside that air mattress "with a white plastic garbage bag secured around his head with an electrical cord which was cut from nearby lamp," says the affidavit.

Pierce is currently being held on a million-dollar, cash-only bond at the St. Charles County Jail. The juvenile's case is being handled by St. Charles County Family Court.