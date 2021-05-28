Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless

Jaden Smith’s vegan food truck on wheels that has been feeding the at-risk population in Los Angeles and other major cities for free is now looking at phase two, with plans to open a more permanent restaurant to help those in need.

The actor and rapper's "I Love You" Restaurant initiative was created two years ago, when he turned 21, to help combat food insecurity for Los Angeles’ homeless.

On his website, Jaden said, “Our mission is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by offering water along with fresh, high-quality, and delicious sustainable meal options.”

So far, the vegan meals he has served have helped 8,000 at-risk individuals along Los Angeles’ Skid Row and most currently residents in New York City and Harlem area, the Good News Network (GNN) reported.

Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, told Variety magazine, “It’s for homeless people to get free food.”

He continued, “But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”

This is but one of Jaden’s philanthropic endeavors. In March, his foundation collaborated with a church in Flint, Michigan in order to deploy various water filtration systems, a report said.

