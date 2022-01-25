Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson.

“It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson."

In it, she shares the ups and downs of being a member of the Jackson family, saying, "there were times when I just didn't understand where I actually fit in."

She also addresses the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show where Justin Timberlake tore a part of her costume off. Timberlake apologized for the first time last year, but Jackson questioned why she was blacklisted by the industry while the “Sexy Back” singer had a flourishing solo career.

Jackson also will speak about how the sexual abuse allegations made against her brother Michael Jackson affected her career. Janet says her career was tarnished because of the allegations and was viewed as "guilty by association." According to reports, she speaks about losing a Coca-Cola campaign because she was the sister to “King of Pop.”

Also interviewed in the documentary is family matriarch Katherine Jackson, who, when asked about her feelings about Michael, she says “I can’t” before becoming emotional.

Jackson also talks about her marriages, laughing when asked to describe her relationship with men.

"It was a magical relationship if it didn't hurt so much," her first husband, singer James DeBarge, says in the documentary. “I was just incredibly innocent.”

In 2017, DeBarge spoke to Inside Edition about the longstanding rumor that he and Jackson had a child together, saying, “I am not going to say anything about if it’s true or not.”

His daughter, Kristina, also spoke to Inside Edition about the rumors, saying, “I do believe I have a sister out there. Whether Janet is the mother, I don’t know for sure.”

The question now remains if Jackson will finally weigh in on the rumor.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer has a 5-year-old son named Issa with her third husband Wissam Al Mana. The two separated in 2017.

The documentary, "Janet Jackson," premieres Friday on both Lifetime and A&E. The second part of the documentary will air the following night.

Related Stories