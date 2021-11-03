Michael Jackson’s youngest son Prince Jackson II, better known as “Blanket,” has given a rare interview with UK’s “Good Morning Britain” and said he now goes by the nickname “Bigi,” and gave a glimpse into the world he and his siblings share.

Bigi, now 19, has usually shunned media attention but allowed “Good Morning Britain” into his home ahead of his annual Halloween “Thriller” party.

During the interview, Jackson showed off his father’s famous memorabilia, namely the outfits from the iconic “Thriller” music video as he walked and talked in the halls with a reporter in an effort to spread climate change awareness as well as discuss his dad’s lasting legacy.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us want to do… make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives.”

He said it is up to his generation to ebb climate change and knows it is a big responsibility.

“I do think it’s important that we all know about it and I think we have some work to do,” he continued, “but our generation knows how important it is.”

His his older brother, Prince Jackson, also spoke to “Good Morning Britain” last month and said the “King of Pop” would stress to his kids that all of the trinkets and toys they have and what the pop star collected over the years mean nothing without your close family

"When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'” Prince said. "And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example. But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,' my siblings honestly — they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

Prince Jackson said that as he and his siblings, Paris and “Bigi,” find their own path in the world, it has become tougher to get together due to scheduling, but when they do they make sure it is special.

"Any moment I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to kind of blossom and grow," he added. "Every moment that I get with them — any little family dinner, any little family outing—is really a special moment for me."

