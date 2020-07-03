Paris Jackson Speaks on Her Sexuality and Dad Michael Jackson's Support

Paris Jackson has opened up about her sexuality and says her father, Michael Jackson, who died 11 years ago, was supportive of who she is. In her new Facebook Watch series, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn," Paris shared that her dad, known to the rest of the world as "The King of Pop," “caught on pretty quick,” that she was attracted to the same sex.

"I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend,'" she shared. Paris was only 11 years old when she lost her father, but she said she realizes now that having that support at such a young age is something to be grateful for.

"I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young — I think I was like 8 or 9," she admitted. "Not many children have that experience."

Paris, who is in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, describes herself as “gay,” but says that is not a proper representation of her sexuality.

"I say I’m gay, because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women," she explained. "I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. So it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup. … It’s literally just like, what are you like as a person."

