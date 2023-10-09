One of music's biggest stars, Jason Derulo, is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Emanza Gibson, 25, worked for Derulo before he allegedly ended their working relationship after she denied his sexual advances.

“He was trying to get me to party with him and drink and all of this other stuff and once I started to be aware of his intentions and where it was going I steered away from that and I noticed that his actions started to change,” Gibson tells Inside Edition.

Derulo performed at this year's Super Bowl pre-game show and was in the film adaptation of "Cats."

The pop star has since spoken out against the allegations in a video: “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anyone following their dreams.”

The “Talk Dirty to Me” singer went on to say, “I have always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way and that is why I stand here deeply offended by these defamatory claims.”