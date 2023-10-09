Miami Man Finds Stolen Purple Rolls-Royce by Taking to the Sky

Car thefts are on the rise, with more than a million vehicles being stolen in 2022.

Bob Benyo almost became one of those unlucky Americans when the $250,000 luxury vehicle he bought his wife, Olga, as an anniversary gift was stolen from their Miami garage.

Two thieves crept in and stole the car, but as Benyo tells Inside Edition he knew that he would somehow find a way to get his car back.

Benyo reported the car stolen to police, but quickly took matters into his own hands.

Instead of searching the streets, Benyo decided to take to the sky.

Benyo is the owner of an aerial business in Florida, and decided to fly a banner offering a reward to anyone who located his car, which would be very hard for most people to miss.

That is because Benyo owns a purple Rolls-Royce,

He tells Les Trent that he immediately received about three hundred phone calls and texts, including one woman who told police she had just seen a purple Rolls-Royce in her neighborhood.

The car was returned to its rightful owners, and Benyo tells Inside Edition that two arrests have now been made.