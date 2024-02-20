"If I can’t have them neither can you."

That is the note that Illinois father Jason Karels left for his estranged wife Debra after drowning their three children in a bathtub, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

On Monday, Karels received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murders of Bryant, 5; Cassidy, 3; and Gideon, 2.

Police arrested Karels on June 13, 2022 after a 17-minute pursuit by Illinois State Troopers, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Lake County.

His wife Debra had called 911 after arriving home to find the bodies of all three children, along with the note from her husband, who had custody of the children that weekend.

Prosecutors charged Karels with three counts of first-degree murder and in December he entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to all charges, according to court records.

At his sentencing hearing on Monday, family members called Karels a "monster," while Judge James Boras called his actions "sickening" and "despicable" before handing down his sentence.

“Our thoughts are first, with the family today. This has been a devastating case for the family and community," said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

The Round Lake Police Department also released a statement after Karels entered his guilty plea in December.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the victims and the rest of our community affected by this senseless tragedy," read the statement in part. "While nothing can bring these wonderful children back, we hope this outcome will give the family and loved ones some closure.”

Karels will now serve his life sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.