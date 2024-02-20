Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime
Jason Karels' Children
LCSAO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:38 PM PST, February 20, 2024

Jason Karels' estranged wife Debra called 911 after arriving home to find the bodies of all three children, along with the note from her husband, who had custody of the children that weekend.

"If I can’t have them neither can you."

That is the note that Illinois father Jason Karels left for his estranged wife Debra after drowning their three children in a bathtub, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

On Monday, Karels received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murders of Bryant, 5; Cassidy, 3; and Gideon, 2.

Police arrested Karels on June 13, 2022 after a 17-minute pursuit by Illinois State Troopers, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Lake County.

His wife Debra had called 911 after arriving home to find the bodies of all three children, along with the note from her husband, who had custody of the children that weekend.

Prosecutors charged Karels with three counts of first-degree murder and in December he entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to all charges, according to court records.

At his sentencing hearing on Monday, family members called Karels a "monster," while Judge James Boras called his actions "sickening" and "despicable" before handing down his sentence.

“Our thoughts are first, with the family today. This has been a devastating case for the family and community," said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

The Round Lake Police Department also released a statement after Karels entered his guilty plea in December.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the victims and the rest of our community affected by this senseless tragedy," read the statement in part. "While nothing can bring these wonderful children back, we hope this outcome will give the family and loved ones some closure.” 

Karels will now serve his life sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Friends Detail Dinner Days Before Murders
Dad Who Murdered Wife, 29, as Kids Watched, Botched Suicide, Gets Life
Teen Murdered Brother's Wife and 2 Kids, Blamed Intruder: Prosecutors
4 Masked Robbers Zip-Tie Children After Forcing Themselves Into California HomeCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares
1

Jaime Stickle Is Setting Out to Solve the Decades-Old Mystery of the Death of the Woman Whose Name She Shares

Human Interest
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina
2

Where Are Dana Mustian and Marissa Carmichael? 2 Mothers Disappear in North Carolina

Human Interest
3

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?
4

Could Your Insulated Cup Have Potentially Harmful Bacteria If Not Cleaned Properly?

Investigative
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?
5

10 Bodies Have Been Found in an Austin Lake Over the Past 20 Months. Why Are People Dying in Lady Bird Lake?

News