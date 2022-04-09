Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again

It almost feels like 2002 all over again. Jennifer Lopez has announced that she and actor Ben Affleck are engaged.

Lopez broke the news to fans late Friday night in a video from her newsletter, “On the JLo.” People and CNN report they have both confirmed with the mogul’s representatives.

Fans had already suspected nuptials were amiss when the 52-year-old entertainer was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with a massive green rock on her finger earlier this week.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, first met in 2001 on the set of their movie, “Gigli.”

By the time 2002 rolled around, they were one of Hollywood’s “it couples” and their relationship was cemented in the music video for her single, “Jenny on the Block,” where Affleck is seen starting to pull off her bikini. “Bennifer” as they were known then, were engaged that year. Days before their 2003 wedding, they delayed the ceremony before separating in 2004.

Since then, Affleck married and divorced actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez has been married three times: to actor Ojai Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Earlier this year, Lopez told People how her relationship with Affleck has evolved since they first were engaged. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

