Jerry Harris of Netflix's 'Cheer' Arrested on Child Pornography Charge in Chicago Federal Court

Jerry Harris, the breakout star of the hit Netflix docuseries "Cheer," has been arrested and charged with one count of producing child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.



Harris allegedly enticed an underage boy to produce "sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," said the U.S. Attorney Office for the Northern District of Illinois in a press release.



Harris appeared in federal court in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, an attorney representing two alleged victims filed a lawsuit against Harris accusing him of child sexual exploitation and abuse, CNN reported.



A representative for Harris responding to the lawsuit told CNN, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."



