Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney: New Kidnapping Charges Added For Couple Accused of Killing Toddler

New indictments have been added to the charges of the couple accused of killing 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, aka “Cupcake,” last year in Alabama.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, were indicted this week with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim. The pair had already been indicted with capital murder of a child under age 14 in connection with the case last year. Police pursued the recent federal charges in an effort to pursue a minimum life sentence or the death penalty.

Kamille was outside playing with friends last year at the birthday party on Oct. 12 when she disappeared from Tom Brown Village public housing community in Avondale.

Her body was found ten days later in a Birmingham landfill. An autopsy revealed Kamille died from asphyxiation by suffocation, but she also had a cocktail of drugs in her system at the time, including methamphetamine and Trazodone, a sedative used to treat depression and insomnia.

After Kamille went missing, an Amber Alert was quickly issued and police asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Toyota Sequoia. The day after the abduction, Stallworth and Brown were taken into custody after police say they caught Stallworth on surveillance footage. The Toyota Sequoia was also seized by police at the time.

Brown was held by authorities in connection with a previous kidnapping case involving her children at the time. Stallworth was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography when authorities found pictures on his phone.

Stallworth previously claimed he had “nothing to do with the abduction or killing of Kamille.” His defense attorney, Derrick Collins, also previously told the court that Stallworth lied about being involved because of his “love for Brown,” but now claims she was solely responsible.

Stallworth and Brown were allegedly near the area of the birthday party around the time of Kamille's disappearance. Stallworth also bought candy from a Shell gas station near Tom Brown Village on the same day, according to reports.

Two girls then told authorities that they were approached by the pair on the same day and Stallworth said, “I’m looking for a girl that looks like you,” Ross said in court. The teens also claimed Stallworth offered them candy, but they got spooked and left.

Both Stallworth and Brown maintain their innocence and deny all wrongdoing.

