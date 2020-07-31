Where Is Gia Fuda? Police Release New Photos From the Day She Vanished

Police in Washington State have released new photos and information about a teen who went missing last week. The new images are from the day she vanished.

Gia Fuda, 18, disappeared from Maple Valley last Friday after she left her home in her 2008 Toyota Corolla. The car was found abandoned near Stevens Pass with an empty gas tank Saturday. Fuda's purse and wallet were inside the vehicle. On Monday, her disappearance was ruled suspicious by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Police now believe Fuda may have run out of gas and walked to get help, and King County Search and Rescue have been combing through rough terrain looking for her. Police believe there is a chance Fuda was picked up by a stranger.

Fuda’s cell phone has not been found and investigators learned it was powered off where the car was located, police said. The vehicle was left "approximately 10 miles from the closest gas station," cops said.

Detectives said they found a video of the 18-year-old at a coffee shop before her vehicle ran out of gas. Fuda was dressed in a red sweatshirt with a gray T-shirt underneath. Her hoodie was later found in the car, but cops believe she might still be wearing the T-shirt.

Police are asking anyone that remembers seeing Fuda to contact authorities. They had also previously asked anyone who may have dash cam footage from Friday or Saturday near where the car was found to contact authorities.

Fuda is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 165 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

