Thousands of government documents relating to President John F. Kennedy's assassination have been released this week by the National Archives.

Nearly 1,500 new documents collected as part of the government's review of the Nov. 22, 1963 assassination of Kennedy are available on the Archive's website, including memos from meetings held between the FBI and informants.

None of the newly released documents are believed to undermine the conclusion of the Warren Commission's report that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole person responsible for Kennedy's killing, NPR reported.

Though the documents would likely be most of interest to historians, researchers and history buffs, most of the material appears to be duplicates of previously released documents, JFK researchers told CNN.

Some documents have some words that were previously redacted now revealed, while others appear to have no changes made at all, they said.

It will take time, however, to fully comb through the documents to ensure there is no significant pieces of information to have been newly released, experts said.

The documents were initially released under the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which was enacted by Congress in 1992 after renewed interest in Kennedy's assassination, and ensuing conspiracy theories including that Oswald did not act alone, was piqued following the release of the movie "JFK," NPR wrote.

In October, President Joe Biden issued an order that the remaining documents will not be released until December 2022 at the earliest. There are still more than 10,000 documents that are either partially redacted or withheld entirely, CNN reported.

To date, about 250,000 records have been made available in the collection.

