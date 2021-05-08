Online Bidding Underway for JFK Love Letters to Swedish Mistress | Inside Edition

Online Bidding Underway for JFK Love Letters to Swedish Mistress

Entertainment
Photo of Pres. John F. Kennedy in White House in 1962.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:41 AM PDT, May 8, 2021

The letters were written between 1955 and 1956 and are on United States Senate letterhead.

For those collectors who love romance and have a fascination with the Kennedys, there’s an upcoming online auction you won't want to miss that features love letters, handwritten by President John F. Kennedy to the Swedish mistress he was smitten with prior to his marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier.

The eight-page collection comes from Gunilla Von Post, an aristocrat Kennedy met weeks prior to his 1953 marriage to Bouvier, when he was serving as a senator in Massachusetts. The personal collection includes one full letter and two partial messages and reveals their special time together as Kennedy penned as a "bright memory of my life.”

The letters were written between 1955 and 1956 and are on United States Senate letterhead. They are expected to fetch over $30,000, CNN reported.

One of the letters Kennedy wrote that was dated February 1956, appeared to be his response to news of Von Post's own marriage to landowner Anders Ekman.

Kennedy wrote, "I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer.”

Referring to the pair's trip to Sweden, he continued, "I was planning to come back again next summer to see you...& now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do.”

”If you don't marry come over (to America) as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life -- you are wonderful and I miss you," he concluded.

The pair would only see each other one more time, in 1958 at a Waldorf Astoria gala, the auction house said. Both attended with their partners and Von Post was pregnant at the time, CNN reported

Online bidding for the letters is currently underway and will end May 12. They are part of a larger sale of presidential memorabilia, which also includes autographed photos and personal letters written by Abraham Lincoln, CNN reported.

Related Stories 

New Book Reveals Secrets of the Kennedy Family
A Look Back at the Funeral of Robert F. Kennedy, 50 Years Later
Did the Kennedy Family Try to Halt Production of Chappaquiddick Film?
How Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Spent Her Final DaysFlashback

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
1

The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions

The Issue
13-Year-old Pennsylvania Teen Missing for 6 Months Found Dead With Gunshot to Face
13-Year-old Pennsylvania Teen Missing for 6 Months Found Dead With Gunshot to Face
2

13-Year-old Pennsylvania Teen Missing for 6 Months Found Dead With Gunshot to Face

Crime
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard
3

Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard

Offbeat
Missing 47-Year-Old Woman Who Survived on Moss and Grass 'Didn't Want to Be Found,' Authorities Say
Missing 47-Year-Old Woman Who Survived on Moss and Grass 'Didn't Want to Be Found,' Authorities Say
4

Missing 47-Year-Old Woman Who Survived on Moss and Grass 'Didn't Want to Be Found,' Authorities Say

News
Man Who Found Amy Carlson's Mummified Body Says 'Love Has Won' Members Kept Him From Leaving Home With Son
Man Who Found Amy Carlson's Mummified Body Says 'Love Has Won' Members Kept Him From Leaving Home With Son
5

Man Who Found Amy Carlson's Mummified Body Says 'Love Has Won' Members Kept Him From Leaving Home With Son

Crime