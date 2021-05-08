For those collectors who love romance and have a fascination with the Kennedys, there’s an upcoming online auction you won't want to miss that features love letters, handwritten by President John F. Kennedy to the Swedish mistress he was smitten with prior to his marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier.

The eight-page collection comes from Gunilla Von Post, an aristocrat Kennedy met weeks prior to his 1953 marriage to Bouvier, when he was serving as a senator in Massachusetts. The personal collection includes one full letter and two partial messages and reveals their special time together as Kennedy penned as a "bright memory of my life.”

The letters were written between 1955 and 1956 and are on United States Senate letterhead. They are expected to fetch over $30,000, CNN reported.

One of the letters Kennedy wrote that was dated February 1956, appeared to be his response to news of Von Post's own marriage to landowner Anders Ekman.

Kennedy wrote, "I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer.”

Referring to the pair's trip to Sweden, he continued, "I was planning to come back again next summer to see you...& now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do.”

”If you don't marry come over (to America) as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life -- you are wonderful and I miss you," he concluded.

The pair would only see each other one more time, in 1958 at a Waldorf Astoria gala, the auction house said. Both attended with their partners and Von Post was pregnant at the time, CNN reported

Online bidding for the letters is currently underway and will end May 12. They are part of a larger sale of presidential memorabilia, which also includes autographed photos and personal letters written by Abraham Lincoln, CNN reported.

