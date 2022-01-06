Jimmy Carter Says US Is At Risk of Losing Its Democracy in Op-Ed on Eve of Capitol Attack Anniversary

Jimmy Carter smiling sitting at podiumJimmy Carter smiling sitting at podium
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:29 PM PST, January 6, 2022

In his op-ed, the former President Jimmy Carter warned the public of the fragile nature of democracy.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have all been outspoken against the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and now 97-year-old former President Jimmy Carter has publicly joined with an op-ed for The New York Times.

"One year ago, a violent mob, guided by unscrupulous politicians, stormed the Capitol and almost succeeded in preventing the democratic transfer of power," Carter wrote.

"...There followed a brief hope that the insurrection would shock the nation into addressing the toxic polarization that threatens our democracy. However, one year on, promoters of the lie that the election was stolen have taken over one political party and stoked distrust in our electoral systems." 

The violence at the Capitol followed a rally held by then-President Trump, who refused to concede his presidential loss and encouraged his followers to fight for him, according to CBS News.

As a result of the Capitol being stormed, four of the rioters died and one Capitol Police officer who was attacked by the crowd died the next day. 

In the months following the incident, four of the officers who responded that day died by suicide.

Carter spoke to this result and said that "violence has no place in politics,” and wrote about disinformation having a direct correlation to destruction.

"Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss," Carter said. 

"Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late."

