One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today

It has been one year since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, many of whom said to have been inspired by former President Donald Trump, as he falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and ballots were miscounted or misplaced.

The violent insurrection led to nine killed, including rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer, and others who died by suicide in the days and months following the attack. Hundreds were injured, including more than 140 law enforcement members, according to CBS News.

Today, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes relating to the riots, according to the Department of Justice. Federal authorities estimate that around 2,000 people were involved in the attacks, according to NPR.

Here’s what else has happened in the year since the Capitol assault.

Justice Pursued, By the Numbers

Ahead of the anniversary, the Department of Justice shared a comprehensive update with Americans regarding those prosecuted since Jan. 6, 2021.

So far, 725 people from across the country have been charged in connection with the riots. Of those charged, 325 defendants face felony counts, 20 of whom have pleaded guilty. Additionally, 145 people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors related to the attacks.

Those who allegedly assaulted officers or damaged the Capitol faced greater charges, while those who cooperated faced lesser charges.

Furthermore, the Department of Justice has issued more than 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants, seized 2,000 devices, sifted through 20,000 hours of video footage and received over 300,000 tips from citizens.

But, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland clarified that the charges listed are by no means a final count, and the public should continue seeing developments in the weeks to come.

"In complex cases, initial charges are often less severe than later charged offenses,” Garland explained. "This is purposeful, as investigators methodically collect and sift through more evidence.”

Convicted Capitol Rioters Speak Out from Prison

In a jailhouse interview with Inside Edition’s Lisa Guererro, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansely claimed he attempted to “calm the crowd” and regretted having not been successful in his attempts.

“In retrospect, one thing I can say that I regret is not working to ensure that there was far more peace on that day,” he said. “Had I known what was going to happen, I would have stepped in before any barricades were breached. I actually tried to, on more than one occasion, calm the crowd. But it just didn't work.”

Chansely is serving a 41-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty for his role in the riot.

Meanwhile, real estate agent Jenna Ryan, of Dallas, Texas, said she is looking forward to losing weight while behind bars in a recent TikTok video. “I won't be able to drink. I won't be able to eat,” Ryan says in the video. “I'm gonna end up losing weight in prison. Everyone’s telling me that I’ll lose weight.”

She has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in relation to her role in the assault on the Capitol.

Four Law Enforcement Officers Who Responded to Capitol Riots Die by Suicide

In the months following the insurrection, four law enforcement officers who responded on Jan. 6 have died by suicide.

Gunther Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police force who was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations division, died a week before his 44th birthday in July 2021, officials said.

Officer Kyle DeFreytag, also a member of the Metropolitan Police force, died by suicide on July 10. Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran, and Howard Liebengood, a 16-year veteran, also died by suicide in the months following the assault on the Capitol.

Five others died in the days surrounding the insurrection, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died a day after he was overpowered and beaten by rioters. Authorities believe he was sprayed in the face with mace or bear spray, according to the New York Times.

Ashli Babbit, Kevin Greeson and Rosanne Boyland lost their lives during their participation in the insurrection, authorities said.

Lawsuits Mount Against Trump

Days before the anniversary, three more law enforcement officers have filed lawsuits against the former president for his alleged role in the insurrection.

Metropolitan Police officers Bobby Tabron and DeDevine K. Carter alleged in a lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court Tuesday that their safety, along with that of other officers, was threatened by "Trump's words and conduct leading up to and on January 6, 2021, and his ratification through silence when words and action were necessary, and his further ratification by direct praise of the rioters,” CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police Officer Marcus Moore accused Trump of causing longterm effects, including depression and insomnia, he alleged in a separate lawsuit filed Tuesday in the D.C. federal court.

Several others have also filed lawsuits against Trump and extremist groups in the months following the attacks.

Trump's attorney has previously defended his speech leading up to the Jan. 6 riots, claiming his words were protected under the First Amendment, CNN reported.

Some Local Election Officials Report Continuing to Receive Threats

Local election officials, who reported receiving threats as early as the 2020 election, say they continue to experience backlash from the unfounded claims of election fraud that spurred the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Beginning with the 2020 election up until today, Milwaukee Election Commission’s Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg has been facing death threats, she told CBS News. "I have been told that I deserve to be hung in a public square," Woodall-Vogg said. "I received a letter to my home calling me a traitorous c***."

Woodall-Vogg said she has received threats in the form of emails and even voicemail. One particular voicemail she received ranted, “"We're going to try you and we're going to f****** convict your piece-of-s*** a** and we're going to hang you," CBS News reported.

In Pennsylvania, election workers responsible for counting votes in the city of Philadelphia reported receiving death threats as they tallied up the results in Nov. 2020, City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican, told “60 Minutes.” Schmidt claimed he and his staff faced baseless accusations that they're trying to cheat or manipulate the vote.

Federal authorities even reported having to take down a website aimed at doxxing election workers in Dec. 2020, according to the Daily Beast.

