Joe Biden Scoffs When Asked About Cognitive Test by CBS Reporter

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lashed out during an interview after being asked if he had taken a cognitive test.

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man," Biden told CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett in an interview airing in full on Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. "That's like saying you, before you got in this program, you're taking a test whether you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?"

President Trump has long questioned Biden's mental fitness, and has claimed he "aced" a cognitive test that Biden would have trouble completing.

In January 2018, the president took a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is not an IQ test, but is used to detect signs of dementia or other cognitive issues.

"If he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about," Biden told Barnett. It was an apparent reference to part of test, which asks the taker to name pictured animals.

Biden said he can't wait to debate Trump to prove his intellectual sharpness.

"I'm so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president and the debates," he said. "I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical as well as my mental fitness and to, you know, to make a judgment about who I am."

