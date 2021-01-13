Joe Biden's Inauguration: Who's Performing? Justin Timberlake Among Those Slated to Take to the Stage

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing the show of a lifetime to celebrate his inauguration next week, with Justin Timberlake set to headline a 90-minute primetime television special in lieu of the normal inaugural ball.

Timberlake even wrote a new song aptly titled “Better Days” to commemorate the event. He gave Instagram followers a sneak peak of the song when he shared a video from rehearsals.

“It feels like hopefully the theme of 2021 is redemption,” Timberlake said on "The Today Show."

Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi are also slated to perform, with Tom Hanks scheduled to host the show, set to air on all major networks.

