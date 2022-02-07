Joe Rogan is continuing to face backlash for repeatedly saying the n-word on his podcast, which came to light after a video clip compilation of over 20 instances of the host using the racist language went viral on social media.

“My sincere and humble apologies. I wish there was more that I could say. All of this is me talking from the bottom of my heart. It makes me sick watching that video,” Rogan said on Instagram.

On Monday, Spotify condemned Rogan's language, but said it would not remove his popular podcast from the streaming service. At the same time, Rogan has agreed to delete at least 70 episodes of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” in which he uses the slur.

“I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a statement. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

Rogan has recently come under fire for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast, which averages 11 million listeners per episode.

Image consultant Mike Paul says Rogan has much more to do.

“He's apologizing, in my professional opinion, for getting caught. He must do much more. He needs to meet with the leaders of Black organizations, including some of the top civil rights leaders and organizations in the country,” Paul said.

The n-word compilation video went viral after it was posted by singer India Arie to explain why she had joined other singers in removing her music from Spotify.

“My hope is that some of my artist friends would follow and come along with me. Because one of the hashtags I put on my post was, 'What if we all leave?'" Arie said.

Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman says the streaming company “is in a very difficult position.”

“It’s between a rock and a hard place. I mean, they’ve got this podcast star, for whom they paid $100 million, reportedly, to sign this deal. And why did they see Joe Rogan as so valuable? Because he’s outspoken and controversial. But it’s kind of a double-edged sword here,” Claman said.

