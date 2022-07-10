In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere.

With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.

But then, he seemingly disappeared — until now.

At the age of 80, Davidson is still going strong. He lives on a boat off the coast of Mexico for 8 months out of the year. He was just dubbed “the superstar that time forgot” by the Washington Post.

Inside Edition caught up with the forgotten legend at his night club in Sandwich, New Hampshire — aptly named "Club Sandwich" — where he performs three nights a week during the summer.

“I’m not trying to be famous anymore. I’ve had fame. I just want to do what I do,” Davidson said.

Davidson certainly knows what it's like to be on top. He filled in for Johnny Carson on the “Tonight Show” 87 times and even had his own talk show.

His loyal fans haven't forgotten him. And although time may have forgotten him, don’t count him out just yet.

“I’m still working on everything that I do. I haven’t done my best show yet,” Davidson said.

Related Stories